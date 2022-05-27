Abhijeet Khandkekar Faces Heat for Malhar Kamat's Role in Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Ahe

Marathi show Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Ahe has already started airing and is garnering favourable reviews from the audience. Actor Abhijeet Khandkekar, who is enacting singer Malhar Kamat’s role, has also impressed fans with his acting. But many have also trolled Abhijeet for his character. They are unable to handle the fact that Malhar’s character is married to two women.

According to reports, Malhar’s first wife’s character is enacted by Urmila Kanetkar Kothare, and Priya Marathe plays his second wife. Abhijeet’s fans can’t see their favourite actor doing this role. Many had criticised Abhijeet over the issue. As of now, Abhijeet has not responded to these comments.

Not focussing on the criticism, Abhijeet is focused on his character Malhar. In the promo released on Thursday, Malhar going to meet Vaidehi. While driving his jeep, Malhar is also drinking. While driving he recalls the happy times spent with Vaidehi.

Malhar also feels sad that left Vaidehi regardless of her concerns for him. Some villagers identify him. They are left in shock and disgust. One of them criticises him saying that it was a shame that such a famous singer was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The promo then shifts to Malhar’s second family. Some members of that family are practising a song. They are disturbed when Pihu, Malhar’s daughter with his second wife, starts singing. They stop Pihu and express their anguish over her loud voice.

Pihu notices them and alerts Sunila Karambelkar about this. Sunila turns to those members and stares at them angrily. The promo ends there.

Meanwhile, Malhar doesn’t know that Vaidehi has been admitted to the hospital. Will Malhar and Vaidehi meet now? Will Swara be able to know her father’s name finally? Will Malhar’s second family be able to digest the fact that he has another wife and daughter as well? These questions will be answered in upcoming episodes.

For those who don’t know Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Ahe is the remake of the popular Hindi serial Kulfi Kumar Bajewala.

