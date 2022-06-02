Home » News » Movies » Abhijeet Sawant: Playback Industry Offers Lot of Opportunities, but You Need a Godfather

Abhijeet Sawant: Playback Industry Offers Lot of Opportunities, but You Need a Godfather

Abhijeet Sawant talks about his struggles
Abhijeet Sawant talks about his struggles

Abhijeet Sawant revealed that his career didn't turn out to be what he had expected because the tag of being a reality show winner became a burden for him.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: June 02, 2022, 19:54 IST

Singer Abhijeet Sawant, who rose to fame by winning the first season of Indian Idol, is still remembered for the show and loved for his singing skills. However, in a recent interview, he revealed that his career didn’t turn out to be what he had expected because the tag of being a reality show winner became a burden for him. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, “The playback industry offers a lot of opportunities, but at the same time, you need guidance and a godfather. You have to understand, in this industry, singers don’t have much power. We don’t have any control."

He continued that when he was struggling after Indian Idol, he went for a meeting at a studio and a large crowd had gathered outside and the music director had to come out to see what the commotion was about. “It’s a strange situation to be in; on the one hand, you’ve come asking for work, but on the other, people are desperate to catch a glimpse of you."

Advertisement

He also said that the main issue is music directors assuming that he isn’t facing any problems at all. People are also a little hesitant to accept reality show contestants, especially winners, he added.

Talking about successful playback singers like Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan, he continued, “They came in the batch before Indian Idol. Even Kunal Ganjawala. Reality shows were very different back then. And their shows never became as big as Indian Idol… This is the baggage and pressure that I, especially, have had to go through."

RELATED NEWS

Some of Abhijeet Sawant’s well-known tracks are Mar Jaavan Mit Jaavan, Rangreza, and Happy Ending among others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: June 02, 2022, 19:54 IST