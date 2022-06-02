Abhijeet Sawant: Playback Industry Offers Lot of Opportunities, but You Need a Godfather

Singer Abhijeet Sawant, who rose to fame by winning the first season of Indian Idol, is still remembered for the show and loved for his singing skills. However, in a recent interview, he revealed that his career didn’t turn out to be what he had expected because the tag of being a reality show winner became a burden for him. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, “The playback industry offers a lot of opportunities, but at the same time, you need guidance and a godfather. You have to understand, in this industry, singers don’t have much power. We don’t have any control."

He continued that when he was struggling after Indian Idol, he went for a meeting at a studio and a large crowd had gathered outside and the music director had to come out to see what the commotion was about. “It’s a strange situation to be in; on the one hand, you’ve come asking for work, but on the other, people are desperate to catch a glimpse of you."

He also said that the main issue is music directors assuming that he isn’t facing any problems at all. People are also a little hesitant to accept reality show contestants, especially winners, he added.

Talking about successful playback singers like Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan, he continued, “They came in the batch before Indian Idol. Even Kunal Ganjawala. Reality shows were very different back then. And their shows never became as big as Indian Idol… This is the baggage and pressure that I, especially, have had to go through."

Some of Abhijeet Sawant’s well-known tracks are Mar Jaavan Mit Jaavan, Rangreza, and Happy Ending among others.

