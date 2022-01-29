‘Abhijit Bichukale Has Taken Samadhi’: Rakhi Sawant Responds to His Comments on Salman Khan

Rakhi Sawant is a power-packed celebrity who never fails to entertain the audience. She was seen in the latest season of Big Boss and impressed the viewers with her antics. Rakhi, however, got eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 along with Abhijit Bichukale, just a few days before the season finale. In conversation with the paparazzi after her exit, Rakhi slammed Abhijit for his comments on show host Salman Khan.

Abhijit had made a remark on Salman Khan after his exit from the show. During an interview, Abhijit said that he can make hundreds of people like Salman Khan stand in line. Further, he said that Salman lives inside his own shell. Commenting on the same, Rakhi Sawant said that her friend Abhijit has taken a ‘samadhi’. In a video going viral on Instagram, Rakhi said, “Bichukale ji ne samaadhi le li. Aap chaliye. Unhone khud ko chunva diya hai.” Further, she said that if anyone will ever point fingers at Salman, then she will give that person back. In her style, she said, “Band Baja Dungi.”

In the frame, we can see Ritesh, Rakhi’s husband standing alongside Rakhi and supporting her in her statement. Agreeing with Rakhi, he said that Abhijit should have not used such words for Salman. Rakhi has always been a strong contestant in all the seasons she has appeared in, and the audience loved her for her sense of humour.

For the unversed, Rakhi and Abhijit got eliminated from the Big Boss 15 house this week. Bigg Boss made Rashami Desai, Rakhi and Abhijit stand in a row and then, offered Ticket to Finale to Rashmi while the other two were sent out of the house. Now, the contestants for the final showdown are Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Shehajpal, and Rashami Desai. Bigg Boss Season 15 is all set for its finale to premiere on January 29-30.

