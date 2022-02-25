Abhijit Bichukale Mocks Karan Kundrra for Being 'Jobless': 'Wanna Do My Peda Ad? I Will Pay Rs 150'

It has been almost a month since Bigg Boss 15 broadcasted its final episode in which TV actress Tejasswi Prakash took home the trophy along with the cash prize. But it seems that the squabble and rivalry, which began in-house, between the contestants is not over yet. As recently, Bigg Boss Marathi fame Abhijit Bichukale, who entered Salman Khan hosted reality show as a wild card entry, mocked actor Karan Kundrra for being jobless.

For the unversed, during, Abhijit’s stay inside the Bigg Boss house he was seen picking up fights with contestants like Tejasswi, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and others. And many times, Salman used to reprimand Abhijit for his behaviour. But now even after the reality show has come to an end, it seems that politician turned Bigg Boss contestant want to continue the feud out of the house. Recently, while taking a dig at Kundrra, Abhijit offered him a job in a commercial.

Advertisement

Taking it to his twitter account, Abhijit wrote, “Pratik Shamita Tejaswi Umar saare acche kalakaar toh busy hain sun Karan Kundrra tu mere pede ka ad karega kya? 150 rupya dunga." Take a look at his tweet. Though his account is not verified.

Karan is yet to respond to his tweet, but as soon as Abhjit posted the tweet, Karan’s fans jumped to his rescue. Several users slammed Abhijit and were seen sharing the work links of Karan to inform him that he is busy working. One user wrote, “Abhijit Bichukale jise ki aap dekh rahe hai ki karan kundrra abhi bahut busy hai unke sara naye project aarehe hai to aap apni busy list mein Karan Kundrra ka naam bhi jhor le aur kisi aur se request kare. Karan bhai aapko dada bolte hai aap ye rishtey ki respect kare.(Abhijit Bichukale as you can see that Karan Kundrra is very busy with his new projects, so now you can add his name in your busy list, and go to someone else to request for your work. He used to call you Dada and you should respect the relationship)."

Advertisement

Advertisement

While another user wrote, “Shamita kidhar busy hai bhaiyaa? Aur Karan ki upcoming music videos release hone ke baad apna muh dubara kholna thanks. Aur agar apko lagta hai usse paiso ki kami hai toh toh jeete raho galatfehmi mein. (Where is Shamita? And you can speak about Karan after the release of his music videos, Thank you. And if you think that he needs money then you are mistaken)."

Currently, Karan is busy in a music video shoot in Goa, while his ladylove Tejasswi is playing the role of Pratha in Naagin. The couple are often spotted spending quality time together.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.