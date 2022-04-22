Abhijit Khandekar To Play a Popular Singer in Star Pravah's New Show

Marathi entertainment channel Star Pravah is coming up with a new show Tujhech Mi Geet Gat Aahe, which will premiere on May 2. Several promos of the show has been released which show the adorable on screen chemistry between Vaideshi and her daughter Swara. Now, a recently released promo suggests that actor Abhijit Khandekar will be playing an important role in the show.

Abhijeet will be enacting the role of Malhar Kamat, a popular singer and musician. In the promo, Swara is seen having her lunch while Vaidehi is busy with household chores. Suddenly, she hears a radio announcement that Malhar’s concert is going to begin. The moment Swara listens to this, she runs excitingly to grab the radio. Vaidehi is also left stunned with the announcement. Then the video shows Malhar entering the concert looking with a guitar and singing. His popularity knows no bounds as crowd is enthusiastically cheering for him. At some moments, visuals of Malhar and Swara are shown in sync with each other. While Malhar is seen playing guitar, Swara is enjoying listening to radio seated on a pile of woods outside her house.

The mesmerizing song on which Abhijeet is seen performing has been sung by Hrishikesh Ranade. It has been composed by Nilesh Moharir. Lyrics for this song have been penned by Shripad Joshi. The song is being immensely appreciated by the viewers.

Abhijeet is excited to be a part of this show. According to Abhijeet, it is challenging to play the role of a singer. Abhijeet describes that how he aspired to be a singer while growing up. Abhijeet said that Tujhech Mi Geet Gat Aahe has provided him the chance of reviving his childhood dream.

Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe is the remake of Hindi serial Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, which aired on Star Plus. The TV serial narrates the story of Kullfi who is exceptional as a singer. Kullfi is searching for her father Sikandar Singh Gill. While Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala was well received by audience, it remains to be seen what response its Marathi remake would get.

