Abhinav Shukla Says 'Cabin Crew Is Not Your Servant' As He Reacts To Viral Video Of Passenger's Spat

Abhinav Shukla took to Twitter on Thursday morning and reacted to the recent viral video of a passenger and fight crew member’s spat, which is going viral on social media. The actor stood in support of the flight crew. Abhinav tweeted “I have traveled the globe, out of all Asian and especially Indian cabin crew is the most courteous! Plz prebook your meals, it’s aircraft, not a flying restaurant and fellow pax plz offer your meals to someone so hungry. Cabin Crew is not your servant, they are trained to save you in emergency!"

Several fans agreed with Abhinav and spoke about their own experiences. A person tweeted, “Agree, have had few experiences with international cabin crew giving awkward stares or being rude and even tossing out meal boxes as if we were playing catch, but not had any unpleasant experience with Indian cabin crew." “Yes! You are so right Abhinav, cabin crew is not your servant. Each of us are serving each other by one way or the other. People should respect everyone’s job cabin crew is only there to help us or serve us at their best so please respect that," wrote a Twitter user.

Another social media user commented, “Thanks Abhinav for speaking on this this was much needed I have just seen that video, basically the problem is people treat crew members as their staff but no they are not your staff they are just an employee and be always there to serve us at their best."

For the unversed, recently, a group of passengers and the cabin crew had an argument over meals available onboard on an Istanbul-Delhi IndiGo flight. Videos of the heated conversation on 6E-12 of December 16 suggest that one passenger first spoke to an airhostess, which left her crying and a senior crew member intervened. While initially it started with the passenger complaining about their meals not as warm as compared to in-flight meals, the crew member tried to make them understand that they had pre-booked meals and they were provided in the flight on count. She also put across the fact that the flight doesn’t have any oven to heat meals.

Things flared up when the passenger asked the crew member to ‘shut up’ and called her a ‘servant’. The crew member answered back saying that she has been speaking to them in a dignified manner and she is an employee (of IndiGo) and that she is not his “servant."

Another crew member intervened to escort her colleague from the row.

Take a look at the video here:

Abhinav often shares tweets speaking about current issues. The actor has featured in several films, serials, and web series. Last year, he was a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Fans saw him in Wanderlust and Cyber Vaar – Har Screen Crime Scene this year.

