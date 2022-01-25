Abhinav Shukla Struggles To File FIR After Cousin Brutally Beaten Up, Left To Die; Cops React

Abhinav Shukla reached out to Punjab Police on Twitter, urging them to file an FIR after his cousin was brutally beaten up. The Bigg Boss 14 alum revealed that his cousin was beaten up a month ago and was left to die. He has spent over 30 days in the hospital and has now been paralysed.

Sharing a picture of his cousin along with the details of the police station, Abhinav wrote, “My cousin was brutally beaten when he was unconscious,stripped naked,left to die somehow he survived. spent 30 days in ICU. Now he is paralysed, so much happened but we all are begging the concerned PS to file an FIR." He tagged Gurdaspur Police, DGP Punjab Police and Punjab Police India in the tweet.

IPS officer Surendra Lamba replied to Abhinav. “@ashukla09 Please ask them get their statement recorded to @PathankotPolice at PS Mamoon Cantt. They have already been directed to ensure legal action. Also, share with me if any issue is there. We are committed to ensure justice as per law and facts. Jai Hind !" Abhinav, thanking him, said, “Thankyou Sir, getting the needful done! Jai Hind."

Abhinav’s tweets also got responses from Punjab Police India and Gurdaspur Police. “@ashukla09 Sir, The complaint shared by you is further forwarded to @PP_Gurdaspur for immediate necessary action, please," tweeted Punjab Police India. “@ashukla09 sir, PS Mammon Cantt falls in jurisdiction of district @PathankotPolice. Matter related to @PathankotPolice," Gurdaspur Police responded.

Several fans of Abhinav and his wife, actress Rubina Dilaik sent the actor their prayers to Abhinav and his family. “Praying for his speedy recovery. May justice will be provided soon. Stay strong and fight till the justice is served," a fan tweeted. “Praying for the speedy recovery. Stay strong Abhinav," added another. “Extremely sorry for what you & your family are going through Abhi," a third fan said.

