Entertainment queen Rakhi Sawant is always making news, for some reason or another. The dancer-actress constantly dominates the headlines due to her controversial personal life, rather than her work assignments. Recently, her marriage with Adil Khan Durrani hit troubled waters when she accused him of domestic violence. She also charged him of being involved in an extramarital affair with actress Nikita Chandel. Before this relationship, she has been involved in a romantic relationship with several other people as well. This article lists the celebrities who were involved in a romantic relationship with Rakhi before she married Adil.

Ritesh Singh

For many years, Rakhi kept telling the media that she was romantically involved with Ritesh Singh. She later married him in 2019. Fans and the entire media circle were curious enough to know about the person who had found her soulmate in Rakhi. Finally, they got to see him in the Bigg Boss 15 house two years ago. But sadly for Rakhi, this marriage didn’t last long. As stated in the reports, it was revealed that their wedding was legally invalid, as he was still married to his estranged first wife Snigdha Priya. Later, it was found that Ritesh was the father of a 6-year-old son as well.

Elesh Parujanwala

Rakhi had also tied the nuptial knot with businessman Elesh Parujanwala in the controversial reality show, Rakhi Ka Swayamvar in 2009. But that didn’t last long either. In an interview with Telly Chakkar, Elesh said that Rakhi Ka Swayamvar was just an image-changing exercise for Rakhi, and nothing more. According to Elesh, if Rakhi was seriously keen to get married, she would have never mistreated him the way she did on the sets of the show Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Abhishek Awasthi

Many years ago, Rakhi was dating actor Abhishek Awasthi and they participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 3 in 2007. Their relationship ended on a sour note in 2011 on Valentine’s day, when Rakhi slapped Abhishek in front of the media after she found out that he was cheating on her.

Deepak Kalal

Rakhi had also done a press conference in 2018 when she announced her marriage to comedian Deepak Kalal. Having watched Rakhi’s rumours with many people now, no one from the audience took her seriously. Soon, they had a fallout and started criticising each other on social media.

