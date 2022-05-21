Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Step Out On Dinner Date Sans Aaradhya At Cannes, Pic Surfaces

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is underway with stars from across the globe making their way to the prestigious event. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, along with their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan are no exception. They landed in Cannes earlier this week and ever since, Aishwarya has been dropping one gorgeous look after another.

However, it seems like Aishwarya took a break from the red carpet to spend a date night with Abhishek. A picture from a restaurant in the exotic location shared a picture of the couple posing with their staff.

The celebrity couple appeared to be dropping in for a relaxed meal and were dressed in casual clothes. Despite the casual clothing, Aishwarya still looked gorgeous in a patterned jacket that featured a plethora of colours. Abishek seemed to have gone with the same aesthetic and was seen wearing a colourful and patterned hoodie with a dark T-shirt underneath.

“We were delighted and honoured to host @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb in our restaurant tonight," the caption of the post shared by the restaurant read. Fans praised the actors. A string of heart emojis, as well as a collection of star and fire emojis, flooded the comments section.

Besides Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, several other Bollywood stars made their way to Cannes 2022. The Indian delegation to the 75th Cannes Film Festival this year was big and diverse as several important personalities like Anurag Thakur, Union Minister who holds the portfolios for Sports and Youth Affairs and Information and Broadcasting, and CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi were in attendance.

Celebrities like R Madhavan, AR Rahman, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, among several others were also present at the festival. Deepika Padukone and Hina Khan were also present at the festival.

Cannes which started on 17th May will continue till 28th May.

