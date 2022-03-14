Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's Daughter Aaradhya Impresses All With Her Hindi Speaking Skills; Watch Viral Video

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandchild and Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is winning hearts on social media. A video is going viral in which little Aaradhya can be seen speaking a few phrases in Hindi. Dressed in her school uniform, Aaradhya can be seen talking about the significance of the Hindi language and poetry. She says that if somebody wishes to learn a language, he/she must do it via poetry.

However, what has impressed netizens is Aaradhya’s Hindi speaking skills. The video is now going viral on social media with fans showering love on Aaradhya. “The legacy continues," one of the social media users wrote. Abhishek also noticed the remark and expressed gratitude with a folded hands emoji. Another Twitter user wrote, “BACHCHAN DNA.. Rocksssss. Sharp & Clear pronunciation."

Even in January this year, another video of Aaradhya Bachchan went viral in which she was seen singing Christmas carols. In the video, Aaradhya wore a red dress with a shimmery scarf around her neck and a Santa cap. “While it is the season to be jolly, it is also time to think about giving, giving without any expectation or receiving anything in return whatsoever or even being thanked. The spirit of Christmas lies in being a secret Santa throughout the year. Can we be a secret Santa even when it isn’t Christmas? Think about it," she was heard saying in the video.

Back in 2018, Aishwarya also talked about the media attention her daughter gets and said, “Aaradhya has seen it (the attention) since she was a baby, while I was exposed to it only in my twenties. Is it normal to her? I don’t know. It can’t be normal to see human beings behave strangely. But also it’s not like she woke up one day and experienced it. She has seen crowds outside our gates, media outside the airports and I would like to believe that she realises that it happens sporadically."

For the unversed, Aaradhya is Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s daughter. The couple was blessed with her in November 2011.

