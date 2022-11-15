Abhishek Bachchan Answers If He Would Want To Cut Ties With Amitabh Bachchan To Re-Launch Himself As An Actor

Abhishek Bachchan is often compared to his father - veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. The actor has often talked about the pressure it adds on him as an actor. However, in a recent interview, Jr Bachchan was asked if he’d hypothetically want to disassociate himself from his family name and would want to re-launch himself as an actor. “Would you want to put yourself in a time machine, go back, erase all public photographs of you and your father together, and enter the industry as Abhishek Sharma?" the actor was asked.

To this, Abhishek Bachchan instantly replied ‘no’ and explained that being a son of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan is his greatest pride. “I would never do that, I’ve never felt the need to do that either. For me, the greatest pride comes from the fact that I’m my parents’ son. Professionally as well. I look upon the responsibility of being my parents’ son very differently from how the world perceives it… For me, I look at it as the responsibility to carry forth the family’s legacy… I’ve never looked at it as a burden, or an albatross around my neck. I’ve looked at it as a huge, huge privilege and an honour, and I wake up every morning wanting to do good service to that," he told Baradwaj Rangan of Galatta Plus.

Advertisement

Adding to this, Abhishek further mentioned that if people are putting him opposite the best, then he is on the right path. “If, after 22 years, you still feel the need to bring up a comparison, then fair enough. My approach is that you’re comparing me to the best, so I’m evidently doing something right," he shared.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in the Amazon Original series Breathe: Into The Shadows 2 which also starred Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, Ivana Kaur and Naveen Kasturia in key roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here