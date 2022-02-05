Abhishek Bachchan Begins Shooting For R Balki's Ghoomer, Big B Says 'Jhande Gaadne Ka Samay Aa Gaya Hai'

Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his 46th birthday today i.e on February 5. While social media is flooded with friends and fans sending wishes to the Bunty Aur Babli actor, he has altogether different plans for the day. Jr Bachchan took to social media and announced that he has begun shooting for filmmaker R Balki’s upcoming movie titled Ghoomer.

Abhishek dropped a picture of a clapboard which was placed in front of Lord Ganesha’s picture. The clapboard mentioned the film’s and the director’s name on it. Sharing the picture, Abhishek wrote, “Can’t ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent, working. Ghoomer. Now spinning!"

Amitabh Bachchan was quick to shower love on his son in the comment section. He sent Abhishek love and wishes on his birthday and for the new project. “Janamdin kebahut saari baadhai aur Ghoomer ke liye bhi! Aab jhande gaande ka samay aa gaya hai (Congratulations for your birthday and for Ghoomer. It’s time to fly high)," he wrote. Even Abhishek’s sister Shweta Nanda and her daughter Navya also dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.

Neil Nitin Mukesh, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, and Bobby Deol among others also sent wishes to Abhishek on his special day. “Happiest Birthday my dearest big brother. Have a blessed day and year ahead. All the best for new beginnings," Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote.

For the unversed, Ghoomer is the second collaboration of Abhishek Bachchan with filmmaker R Balki. Previously, they worked together for the 2009 film Paa which also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan in key roles.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in ‘Bob Biswas’ which was Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Bound script. The movie gained immense appreciation and even Amitabh had reacted to it saying “I am proud to say you are my Son!" Apart from Ghoomer, Abhishek will be next seen in Tushar Jalota’s Dasvi which also stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam among other actors.

