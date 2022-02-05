Abhishek Bachchan Birthday: Big B’s Son Struggled To Get His Debut Film

Son of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actress-politician Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his 46th birthday today. He was born on February 5, 1976, in Mumbai. Though he belongs to the veteran family of the film industry, he had to struggle a lot to get his debut film. He has narrated about his struggle in many past interviews.

Abhishek Bachchan wanted to become a Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) agent before appearing in films. He made his Bollywood debut in the year 2000 with the film Refugee while starring opposite Kareena Kapoor. Recently, in a conversation with Rolling Stone India on the completion of his 21 years in the industry, Abhishek admitted that he has faced a lot of difficulties in his journey in Bollywood.

Abhishek said that it took him 2 years to get a role in the film Refugee. “Many people believe that if I am the son of Amitabh Bachchan, then people must have been in line for me for 24 hours. But it is not like that at all. Before making my debut, I went to every director and spoke to them. However, they refused to work with me," he said.

Abhishek has appeared in more than 60 films and has won multiple awards. He has an amazing voice like his father. Abhishek also sang songs in the films Bluffmaster and Dum Maaro Dum.

Abhishek is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. He has proven his acting abilities by doing remarkable films like Guru, Delhi 6, Paa and Bob Biswas among others. He was praised for his performance in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan, which also starred Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. He was also seen in Anurag Basu’s film Ludo, which was released on Netflix in 2020.

Abhishek got married to actress Aishwarya Rai in 2007. The couple has a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

