Abhishek Bachchan Dances To Salman Khan's O O Jane Jaana, Offers To Take Off Shirt; Fans Divided

It is a sight to behold! Abhishek Bachchan, who is married to Aishwarya Rai, was seen dancing to two of Salman Khan’s songs as part of an Instagram challenge. The actor, on Sunday, took to the social media platform to share a video in which he, his Bluffmaster co-star Riteish Deshmukh and social media influencer Kusha Kapila were participating in the challenge — ‘Put a finger down if you know the song — Bollywood 1998 edition.’

The game featured some of the biggest hits from the year. This includes Koi Mil Gaya from Shah Rukh Khan’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se which again stars SRK, Ankhiyo Se Goli Maare’s title track starring Govinda and Raveena Tandon, Aati Kya Khandala from Ghulam which featured Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji, the Soldier title track featuring Preity Zinta and Bobby Deol, among others.

However, two tracks that stood out in the reel were Oo Jane Jaana from Salman Khan’s Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and O Jaana Na Jaana from Salman’s Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. Abhishek perfectly danced to Oo Jane Jaana, even recreating the iconic hook step of the song. He was also seen signaling Riteish to take off his shirt but was met with a ‘no’. However, he didn’t seem to remember the second song.

Nonetheless, the video did garner reactions from fans. “I love how he said “shall I take off the shirt" for Salmans song that’s cutie Abhishek for u!" a fan cheered. “@bachchan doing Salman khan’s step oh oh jaane jaane is love 💕 😂 You’re my favourite and a super human," a second fan wrote. “Sure shot Gentlemen in all aspects- Abhishek Bachhan - Aishwarya is lucky to have him," a third fan wrote.

However, another fan found the moment awkward. “Ooh that awkward moment when Bachchan has to dance to two Salman Khan songs," the comment read.

For the unversed, Aishwarya was once dating Salman Khan. The actress is now married to Abhishek Bachchan. While the actress has maintained her distance from Salman, Abhishek has been seen sharing the frame with Salman at an IIFA event earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Abhishek, Riteish, and Kusha will be seen on an episode of Case Toh Banta Hai, a new courtroom comedy show in which stars have to tackle unusual accusations.

