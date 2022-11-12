Abhishek Bachchan Dismisses Claims Breathe: Into The Shadows Stigmatises Mental Health

Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen-starrer Breathe: Into The Shadows season 2 has premiered on Amazon Prime. The first season of the web series garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience and the critics. The character of Abhishek in the crime thriller is of Dr Avinash Sabharwal, who is suffering from Dissociative Identity Disorder. But some section of society has objected and alleged that the second season of the show is stigmatising mental health.

Responding to the same, the actor spoke to The Indian Express and he refuted the claims and said, “I completely disagree. People who have said that have no idea what they are talking about." Abhishek shared that there were four to five doctors who worked on the script. He also mentioned that the brother-in-law of director Mayank Sharma is a psychiatrist, who particularly works on this disorder. “That is of paramount importance to us, to be sensitive to mental health, especially to people with similar disorders," the Dasvi actor added.

He also stated that they consulted his brother-in-law daily from the sets. He also shared that one of his best friends is a psychiatrist, whom he used to work with to understand the sensitivities of how a doctor would approach their patients.

“So, I think they are completely wrong and these are sensationalists who just want to say something because they have a platform to say it. I am sorry to come out so aggressively but anybody who says (we) stigmatized mental health has no clue what they are talking about because that was the first thing we kept in mind," he continued.

Abhishek also shared that he feels that it has become convenient to catch filmmakers and storytellers over an issue and called it “extremely unfair." He also mentioned that people have to understand what the intention of the show is. “If we have to nitpick, I can find a problem with anything," he added.

He also cited that they can have discourses and there is freedom of speech but to point fingers erroneously is unfair, especially when one has spent good two years paying attention to the topic.

The series is backed by Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia Entertainment. It is scripted by Mayank, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed, Priya Saggi, and Abhijeet Deshpande.

