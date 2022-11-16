Abhishek Bachchan Drops Cute Pic of His 'Little Princess' Aaradhya on Her B'day; Neetu Kapoor, Bobby Deol Wish Her

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan turned 11 years old on November 16 and her parents had the sweetest birthday wishes for us. The Dasvi actor took to social media to share a lovely snap of his daughter where she looks adorable in a red coat. She wears a cute headband with a nice little flower design on top. Sharing the photo, Abhishek wrote, “Happy Birthday my little Princess!I love you mostest. ❤️"

Take a look at his post:

As soon as the actor uploaded the photo, his industry friends and colleagues took to the comment section to drop birthday wishes for Aaradhya. Bobby Deol wrote, “Happy birthday birthday ." Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor wrote, “God bless ❤️" while Neena Gupta wrote, “Happy birthday aradhya" Riteish Deshmuk’s comment read, “Happy Birthday Darling Aaradhya - gods bless you little one" Sussanne Khan’s wish for the birthday girl read, “God bless loads of love♥️♥️"

Earlier in the day, Aishwarya, too, took to social media to drop a photo with her daughter. In the photo, Aishwarya is adorably kissing Aaradhya on her lips. She captioned the image: “MY LOVE… MY LIFE… I LOVE YOU, MY AARADHYA."

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: I, which marked her reunion with Mani Ratnam. The film received rave reviews and Aishwarya’s performance impressed fans and critics alike. The film also stars Vikram, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and Mohan Babu. Next, the actress will be seen in the sequel of Ponniyin Selvan.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan was most recently seen in the series Breathe: Into the Shadows 2. He will next be seen in the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil-thriller film, Oththa Seruppu Size 7. The actor will be playing the lead role in the film and it will be helmed by Parthiban.

