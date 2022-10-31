Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Maniesh Paul to Host IIFA 2023 at Abu Dhabi

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards is back by popular demand in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. It is all set to take place in February 2023 in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences. The 23rd edition of IIFA will take place at Etihad Arena between February 9 and 11. It will be hosted by actors Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar and Maniesh Paul. The upcoming edition will witness actors Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and filmmaker Karan Johar, among many more, in attendance.

Sharing his excitement about hosting the award show, Bachchan says, “I’m ecstatic to be hosting the 23rd edition of IIFA at YAS Island, Abu Dhabi. IIFA is like family to me. I am looking forward to entertaining, meeting fans, and connecting with them globally."

Advertisement

Akhtar adds, “IIFA is the only global platform that has travelled the world. It has bought cinema lovers closer from all across the globe. As always, I am looking forward to the next edition of IIFA Weekend and awards and am excited to be co-hosting the 23rd edition at Yas Island."

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Paul, who was recently seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo, states, “I’m super excited to be on the stage once again to host the 23rd edition of IIFA at Yas Island. It’s always fun and the reaction we receive from the live audiences is surreal. It’s going to be bigger and brighter with my super amazing co-hosts. Looking forward to enjoying it and having a lot of fun".

India and Abu Dhabi have had strong cultural and commercial ties for many decades. And the IIFA Weekend & Awards will be a celebration of togetherness and positivity and aims to enhance, strengthen and build even stronger bonds between India and UAE. It also intends to present a greater opportunity for long-term impact in tourism, business and trade and the film production business for the destination.

Advertisement

​

Read all the Latest Movies News here