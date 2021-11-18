Abhishek Bachchan Film 'Bob Biswas' Set to Premiere on December 3; Actor Unveils First Look

Abhishek Bachchan has unveiled the first look of his upcoming film Bob Biswas. The actor essays the role of the infamous serial killer who was first seen in Vidya Balan’s 2012 film Kahaani. Bob Biswas was played by Saswata Chatterjee in Kahaani. The film will be premiered on ZEE5 on December 3.

Produced by Red Chilles Entertainment and Bound script, ‘Bob Biswas’ is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma. Debutant Director Diya Annapurna Ghosh said: “I have had the most fantastic experience designing ‘Bob Biswas’, a crime-drama that has a love story in its essence. This film came to me in 2020 which was one of the most difficult times in all of our lives. I was blessed with a fabulous set of actors like Abhishek and Chitrangda amongst others who have given it their all."

The crime drama is set against the backdrop of a love story, showcasing the dual life led by a contract killer, Bob Biswas. The film was shot in Kolkata and also stars Chitrangda Singh. Abhishek took to Instagram to share the motion poster of his character. He captioned the poster: “Ek minute’. The line refers to Bob’s dialogue in Kahaani. Along with the poster, Abhishek also revealed that the film’s trailer would be out on Friday (November 19) at 12 pm.

Advertisement

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India shared: “We are sure that Abhishek’s unique portrayal of the character will capture people’s imagination and will stay with them".

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh from Boundscript added that “this is a new ‘Bob Biswas’, he is like any of us. In life, we all have various roles to play, whether as a parent, spouse, or a friend and in each role we are equally responsible and accountable. This is the world of Bob, where he is trying to cope with each role as his life unfolds before him."

He added that creating this world and Bob was super exciting and having Abhishek onboard has made the “film even cooler. I genuinely hope that the audience enjoys what they see".

Gaurav Verma, Producer & COO Red Chillies Entertainment commented: “It’s a unique film, a character spin-off, something we have never attempted before. It was exciting to work with Diya, who has transformed into a director with a lot of promise in her very first film."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.