Abhishek Bachchan Fulfills His Promise to Screen Dasvi for Inmates at Agra Jail

Abhishek Bachchan has kept his word, one year after his film Dasvi was shot in Agra Jail. The actor had declared that he would return with the film to screen for the inmates, and he fulfilled his promise by returning to the city to screen Dasvi for about 2000 prisoners. The grand set up saw senior officials welcome the cast and crew that included Abhishek as well as co-stars Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur and director Tushar Jalota.

While shooting for the social comedy, Abhishek struck up a cordial relationship with a few of the inmates, even promising them an exclusive screening of the film. While the inmates never thought the promise would actually come true, Abhishek fulfilled his commitment. This was the first time a film was screened at Agra Jail.

After the screening, Abhishek took to his social media and shared a heartfelt note. He wrote, “Last night I managed to fulfil a commitment I made a year ago. The first screening of our film #Dasvi held for the guards and inmates of Agra Central Jail. We shot the film here. Their reactions are memories I will remember and cherish for a lifetime."

Taking a nostalgic stroll around the jail, Abhishek reminisced on many memorable moments, excitedly showing some members of the media where he shot the “Macha Macha" song and other important scenes. Junior Bachchan also donated an assortment of books for the inmates to enjoy at the library.

Sources close to the crew reveal that the inmates were humbled by the actor’s thoughtful gestures. They fell in love with the film too, especially loving Abhishek’s character Ganga Ram Chaudhary. The screening was filled with genuine warmth towards the entire Dasvi team.

