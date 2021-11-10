Abhishek Bachchan Is All Hearts for Niece Navya Naveli Nanda's Adorable Photo With Jaya Bachchan

Granddaughter of Bollywood veterans Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Nanda Naveli, shared a new post on Instagram. The 24-year-old entrepreneur posted a picture with her grandmother on Tuesday. The portrait featured Jaya and Navya smiling at each other.

Navya was seen dressed in a bright yellow Anarkali kurta with matching churidar pants. The traditional outfit was paired with a matching dupatta which came with a silver gota border. Navya completed her look with silver Kolhapuri footwear. Meanwhile, 73-year-old Jaya was seen in a white and golden saree that came with a magenta border. The picture was posted on Instagram with a caption of yellow heart emoji and a sunflower. Commenting on the post of actor Kirron Kher, Sikander complimented the duo and wrote, “Beauties." While Abhishek Bachchan dropped a red heart emoji.

Daughter of Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda, Navya often shares pictures with her grandparents on social media. In a previous post shared in September, Navya shared an adorable picture with Jaya. The duo was seen giving each other a warm hug as they smiled for the camera. Navya was once again seen in a yellow chikankari kurta, while Jaya wore a white printed outfit. Navya posted the endearing portrait of granddaughter and grandmother on Instagram and captioned it, “Naani". Several celebrities from Bollywood shared their reaction to the heartwarming picture including actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, fashion designer Sandeep Khosla, musician Ankur Tewari. Shweta also complimented the duo in the comments as she wrote, “Love you." One of the users also commented, “Such a pretty picture."

Navya, unlike her maternal family, doesn’t want to pursue a career in Bollywood. Navya is a graduate of Fordham University and has majored in digital technology and UX design. She is already a co-founder of an organisation called Aara Health, which works towards ensuring healthy and hygienic lives for women.

