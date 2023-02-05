HAPPY BIRTHDAY ABHISHEK BACHCHAN: Abhishek Bachchan’s acting career may not have been as extensive as that of his father, Amitabh Bachchan, but the actor has carved out a spot for himself in the Hindi film industry. Jr. Bachchan, as he is called by his fans and colleagues, has portrayed a number of memorable roles in movies like Dhoom, Sarkar, Guru, Raavan and Yuva that no one else could have possibly performed any better.

Advertisement

He is also known for setting ideal family man goals on social media. The Bachchan family, especially Amitabh Bachchan, often takes trips down memory lane to share photos from Abhishek’s childhood.

As the Dasvi actor celebrates his 47 birthday today, let’s take a look at ten images from his childhood that will make you go aww.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a black-and-white picture of himself looking at his newborn son Abhishek, surrounded by a few nurses at a hospital.

This adorable photo of the father-son duo was taken while Amitabh Bachchan was healing from an accident that happened on the sets of Coolie accident.

Advertisement

This throwback picture shows Abhishek and his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda enjoying their ice creams. The picture was shared by Amitabh Bachchan as a shoutout to his kids on their successes.

Thank you, Amitabh Bachchan, for sharing a before and after picture of Abhishek and Shweta that perfectly captures how fast time flies by.

Advertisement

After the success of Abhishek’s film Dasvi, Amitabh Bachchan dropped a monochrome picture from his childhood with “Dasvi" written on it.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of himself and Abhishek back from the day when Abhishek signed his first autograph in Tashkent, Soviet Union.

This adorable picture of Abhishek, Amitabh and Shweta Bachchan is from the sets of Big B’s 1977 film Amar Akbar Anthony.

Here is a cute photo of Abhishek as a kid with his big smile and a few missing teeth in the front, a genuine throwback to his childhood.

A cute but anxious little Abhishek stands beside his grandfather and looks around after Big B returned home post his Coolie accident.

The internet loves this colourful family picture of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Read all the Latest Movies News here