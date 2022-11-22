Abhishek Bachchan-Karisma Kapoor Constantly Bickered, Never Made For Each Other Says Suneel Darshan

Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor were briefly engaged and also acted in only one movie together - Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya. However, their relationship fell apart. Today, Abhishek is married to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan while Karisma married and is now separated from businessman Sunjay Kapur. While the former couple has moved on, the producer of their film, Suneel Darshan revealed that they were constantly bickering on sets of the film.

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker recalled, “They were not really the made for each other kinds," he said. “They were really not the ‘made for each other’ kind. There was constant bickering. Maybe that’s how some people are. I always wondered if they are really the ‘made for each other’ kind of pair. Abhishek is a sweet fellow. Lolo (Karisma’s nickname) is a very nice person too. But maybe some things are destined," he said.

He also revealed that there was an engagement and he was a part of it. “It was confirmed. They were a couple and getting married. We have attended the engagement. I was a part of that. The Kapoor sisters were very close because of my respect for Babita ji. Where Abhishek was concerned, Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya was a special movie and it needed to be. It was the only movie where Abhishek and Karisma Kapoor were cast together. They never worked together before or after," he added.

The couple was together in 2002. Karisma married Sajay in 2003. They welcomed a daughter, Samaira, in 2005 followed by a son, Kiaan, whom they welcomed in 2010. Their divorce came through in 2016. Meanwhile, Abhishek married Aishwarya Rai in April 2007. They welcomed a daughter Aaradhya. She turned 11 earlier this month.

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in the second season of Breathe: Into the Shadows whereas Karisma Kapoor will be seen in Brown, directed by Abhinay Deo.

