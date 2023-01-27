Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan Have Bhog at Anurag Basu's Saraswati Puja Celebration; Pics

Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan and many Bollywood celebs recently attended filmmaker Anurag Basu’s Saraswati Puja. The filmmaker hosted a gathering and distributed ‘prasad’ to his guests.

Apart from them, Rajkummar Rao’s wife and actress Patralekhaa, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, producer Bhushan Kumar, and music composer Pritam were also seen. Anurag shared a bundle of photos from the puja. Sharing the photos he wrote, “Our 29th Saraswati Pujo! New friends, old friends, same fun."

In the pictures, Rajkummar, Patralekhaa and Bhushan Kumar were seen having khichdi, puri, papad, sabji, and sweets, as they sat in line. While Patralekhaa looked pretty in a beige saree, Rajkummar donned a maroon shirt worn over a black tee. Bhushan Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Pritam and Abhishek Bachchan looked elegant in kurta-pyjamas.

In the other photos, Fatima was seen standing next to the Saraswati idol. She looked gorgeous in a white saree. Abhishek was seen praying to the deity. . Commenting on Anurag Basu’s post, Patralekhaa wrote, “Love you Dada.. Missed you Taani ma’am." Meanwhile, Richa Chadha commented, “Sorry to have missed this. FOMO (fear of missing out)." Rajkummar also wrote, “Dada khoob moja (too much fun, brother)."

Kartik Aaryan also shares a post with Anurad and captioned it, “Saraswati Pujo." They smiles widely for the selfie. Rajkummar Rao also shared a photo of Saraswati Devi on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Dada ka pyaar (Anurag brother’s love)."

Meanwhile on the work front, Anurag Basu recently announced anthology ‘Metro In Dino’, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film will also star Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles. The film will will be a standalone sequel to the hit 2007 film Life in a Metro. Earlier while speaking to ETimes, he shared, “It is a film with an ensemble cast just like Ludo and Life In A Metro. It will have a mix of known and new faces."

