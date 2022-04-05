Abhishek Bachchan Lauds 'Didicated Mother' Aishwarya Rai, Reveals Who Helps Aaradhya In Homework

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is quite proud of his wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The 46-year-old actor, who is busy promoting his upcoming movie Dasvi, recently heaped praises on Aishwarya for being an amazing wife and also a dedicated mother to their ten-year-old daughter Aaradhya.

Speaking to Film Companion, the actor gave Aishwarya all the credit for her dedication to their daughter. “Thanks to her dedication to our daughter, I get to go out and do what I do," Abhishek said.

The actor was also asked whether he is the kind of father who helps his daughter with her homework. Responding to the same, the actor gave an honest answer and said, “No." Explaining the reason, Abhishek said, “I tried once or twice but that is completely Aishwarya. She is an unbelievable mother for her dedication to Aaradhya."

Abhishek was also asked if Aaradhya’s friends get star-struck whenever they visit the Bachchan house. The actor said that Aaradhya’s friends are “pretty chilled out" and added, “This generation is pretty cool. Her mother has brought her up to be a normal kid." Abhishek also revealed a piece of practical advice that he received from Aishwarya and shared that the former Miss World had once told him - “check your zip and teeth." Recalling the same, Abhishek termed it “brilliant advice."

Earlier, Abhishek also revealed that Aishwarya helped him deal with negative comments. “My wife once told me that ‘you get 10,000 positive comments but you get affected by one negative comment. You should concentrate on positivity and experience the beauty of the positive world.’ So I always try to look at things with positivity," he had told ANI.

For the unversed, Abhishek is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Dasvi. It will be available on Netflix from April 7 onwards. The film is directed by Tushar Jalota and also stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam.

