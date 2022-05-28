Abhishek Met Salman Khan While Aishwarya Rai Maintained 'Dignified Distance' At KJo's Party: Report

If a new report is to be believed, Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan exchanged pleasantries at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. The filmmaker hosted a star-studded party in Mumbai earlier this week. From Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan, several stars came together for a massive bash and pictures from inside the party went viral. A few exes also came under the same roof.

One of them was Salman and Aishwarya. Aishwarya made her way to the party with her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan whereas Salman Khan made a dabang solo entry. While the trio was not seen together, a Pinkvilla report claims that Abhishek and Salman met at the party.

A source informed the publication, “Abhishek along with Aishwarya entered at night around 12.30 and Salman entered at 1.15. Abhishek spotted Salman (and) went to greet him. And two walked towards the dance floor. Aishwarya maintained a dignified distance from her former boyfriend Salman Khan and her husband Abhishek Bachchan until they were together."

While the stars are yet to address these reports, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Salman were seen posing with other stars at the party. Aishwarya posed with Kareena Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit for a few pictures. Meanwhile, Salman was seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri, and Gauri Khan.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif too maintained a distance at the party. A BollywoodLife report claimed Ranbir was busy with his mother Neetu and Ayan Mukerji. “The chocolate boy was having a ball of a time with his close people and he did not go and meet Katrina Kaif," the report suggested. However, Katrina and Salman exchanged a quick smile when the latter arrived at the party.

“The actors share a good friendship and have been creating magic on-screen with their sizzling chemistry. There was no uncomfortable or embarrassing situation as such at Karan’s party. Even Katrina was busy with her husband Vicky and other industry friends," the report added.

