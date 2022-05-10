Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur Heap Praises On Former Haryana CM for Clearing Class 10 And 12 Exams at 87

It seems like Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi has left people inspired. The social comedy that stars Abhishek Bachchan, follows the storyline of a politician appearing for Class 10 exams in jail. Well, it seems that Abhishek’s reel life role in the film turned out to be an inspiration in real life. On Tuesday, former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala cleared his Class 10 and 12 exams. Chautala, who is 87 years old, scored 88 marks out of 100 in the English paper in the Class 10 exam last year. Abhishek took to Instagram recently and reacted to the news.

Nimrat Kaur who essayed the role of Abhishek’s wife in Dasvi too tweeted a news article about how the ex-CM completed Class 10 and 12 at the age of 87. She wrote, “Absolutely marvellous!! Age is truly only a digit or two." Abhishek also shared the article and tweeted, “Badhai!!! #Dasvi."

Advertisement

While the two stars were delighted to know of the news, one of the fans replied to Abhishek’s tweet by writing, “Alright then, shall we get ready to see you and @yamigautam in #Baarvi?" Another one wrote, “Aap ki film ka asar hai (This is because of your film)."

Abhishek’s Dasvi releases on Netflix India and Jio Cinema last month. Dasvi features Abhishek in the role of a politician and a former CM named Ganga Ram Chaudhary who decided to pass class 10 after being sentenced to a jail term in a teacher recruitment exam. Nimrat Kaur is seen in a simple desi avatar as Abhishek’s on-screen wife. Dasvu has been produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Bake My Cake Films.

Advertisement

According to News18’s review of the film, “A no-holds barred political satire, Dasvi (Tenth) makes its point in a way we understand how corrupt our leaders are and how they twist the system in their little fingers to feather their own nests and more. An unforgettable takeaway from this Netflix film is the lack of respect for education in this country. It is a battle between literacy and illiteracy, with hundreds of thousands of adult men and women still unable to go beyond merely signing their names or using their thumbs."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.