Abhishek Bachchan on Why He Doesn't Believe in the Term 'Pan-India': 'Never Mattered Which Language...'

With the pan-Indian success of films like SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Pushpa and KGF: Chapter 2, it is clear that the demarcation between Bollywood and the regional film industry is fading slowly. However, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan gave a different take on ‘pan-Indian’ films and shared that he doesn’t believe in this term. “I don’t believe in this term. What does that even mean? Do we use this for any other industry? Not at all. We are a large cinema-going population and we love our cinema. It has never mattered which language it has been made in," Bachchan told Indian Express recently.

Talking about the claim that Bollywood is lacking in content, he disagrees and says that Hindi films are also remade in the South.

“Not at all. Why would you say that? Are you telling me that Hindi films are not being remade in the South? That is an unfair question because no matter what you say the answer comes out defensive. We all are part of the Indian film industry," he opined.

He also talked about the success of South films and added that a good film works and a bad film doesn’t. He stated that remaking a film doesn’t mean that there is a lack of original ideas. “It is not a new phenomenon. We are part of a large family. So, the exchange of content is bound to happen. The exchange doesn’t happen because there is a dearth of ideas in a certain industry. It is a choice we make as a creator," he said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in Dasvi with Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. The movie stresses the importance of education and the actors received rave reviews from the audiences for their performances.

