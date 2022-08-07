Abhishek Bachchan Pokes Fun At His, Aishwarya Rai Love Story When Asked About Things He Stole From Sets

Abhishek Bachchan is being taken to court, sorry, sorry, comedy court in Amazon MiniTV’s new show Case Toh Banta Hai and he is being questioned about a number of things, including the ‘accusation’ of taking home things from the sets of his movie.

The show’s host Riteish Deshmukh addressed the same in the trailer. “Sets se kaafi saare props chura lete hai (He has been accused of stealing numerous props from the sets of his movie)," Riteish noted. “Guru ke sets pe unhone… (On the sets of Guru, he…)" Riteish continued when the trailer cuts into Jr Bachchan joking, “Heroine ko chura liya (Stole the heroine)," referring to his wife, Aishwarya Bachchan.

Besides the joke on Abhishek and Aishwarya’s wedding, the trailer also featured glimpses from episodes starring Vicky Kaushal, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ananya Kapoor.

A portion of the trailer also featured a comedian recreating the iconic ‘Thappad se darr nahi lagta’ lines from Dabangg with Sonakshi and she in return playfully slaps the comedy actor.

Watch the trailer below:

For the unversed, Case Toh Banta Hai is a courtroom comedy series with Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Sharma, and Kusha Kapila playing the core roles. The celebrities making their way to the show would have to face and defend themselves from rather unusual accusations.

While Riteish plays ‘janta ka lawyer (public’s lawyer)’, Varun doubles up as ‘Bollywood insaaf specialist (Bollywood justice specialist).’ Social media influencer and Masaba Masaba actress Kusha Kapila is seen playing ‘the fiesty judge’ who presents the verdict after lawyers’ arguments. The comedy show also stars Gopal Dutt, Paritosh Tripathi, Monica Murthy, Sanket Bhosle, Sugandha Mishra, and Siddharth Sagar.

In July, the show confirmed that Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Badshah, among many, others would be seen on the show.

