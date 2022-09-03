Abhishek Bachchan Responds To Shehnaaz Gill's Tweet On 'Hype' Around Beard: 'It's Not Just A Beard'

The first Saturday of September is celebrated as World Beard Day to appreciate the ruggedness of a beard and the happiness it brings in the lives of men. Actress Shehnaaz Gill, on the occasion, gave a thought to all the “hype" around men celebrating beard day.

Taking to Twitter, the Bigg Boss 13 actress candidly expressed her views and wrote, “What’s all this hype around a beard it’s got its own day now! Shaving se kya problem hai (What’s the problem with shaving)?"

A barrage of users responded to her tweet, while some said that boys look good in a beard, a section of the internet agreed that even a stubble works just fine. Shehnaaz’s tweet also caught the attention of actor Abhishek Bachchan. He quickly took to the micro-blogging site to convey “It is not just a beard," alongside a monochromatic poster by the Beardo company.

Shehnaaz Gill’s tweet has garnered over 5 thousand likes and more than a thousand retweets on the micro-blogging site. The history of World Beard Day remains unknown however its origins are reportedly traced back to the era of Danish Vikings, who would presumably dedicate a day in honor of their beards back in 800 AD.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill last shared the screen space with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh. She is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie is the Hindi remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Netflix’s social comedy Dasvi alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a corrupt uneducated politician who learns the value of education in jail and decides to complete his 10 class.

