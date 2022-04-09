Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Story of Dasvi's ‘Everyone Loves Deepika’ Dialogue

Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam were on The Kapil Sharma Show recently for the promotion of their film Dasvi. A promo of the show was shared by Sony TV on their Instagram handle, in which Kapil Sharma and the rest of the crew were seen having a gala time with the cast of the film.

Krushna Abhishek comes on stage in Dharmendra’s get-up and is seen doing comedy with Kiku Sharda. In the promo, Abhishek Bachchan jokingly reveals that Krushna Abhishek was about to be cast in the film but a phone call didn’t let it happen.

Abhishek discloses his conversation with Big B:

In the upcoming episode of the show, Kapil will be seen asking Abhishek if he discusses his scripts with his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

To this, the Bluffmaster star replies, “Unhone humesha yeh ek chhoot di hai ki bhaiya jo bhi galtiyan karni hain khud karo, main kyun tumhe guide karun." Abhishek revealed that his father advises him to learn from his mistakes.

‘Everyone loves Deepika’:

In the promo, Kapil also asks Abhishek a question regarding a dialogue from the trailer. The dialogue, ‘everybody loves Deepika’, made headlines. The comedian asked the actor if this dialogue was given to him by the writers or if he made it up himself. Abhishek’s reply had everyone in splits. Abhishek said that if it was up to him, he would have said something else because ‘ghar bhi jaana padhta hai’.

OTT release for Dasvi:

Dasvi was recently on April 7 on Netflix and Jio Cinema. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film has received positive reviews from both critics and the audience. Abhishek plays the role of a convicted chief minister in the film, and his fans are praising him for his solid performance.

