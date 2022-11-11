Abhishek Bachchan Reviews Uunchai, Calls Amitabh Bachchan Starrer 'Good-hearted Film' | Exclusive

Abhishek Bachchan shared his review of Uucnhai in an exclusive chat with News18.com and he was nothing but praises for his father, Amitabh Bachchan’s film. Abhishek attended the special premiere of the film earlier this week with his mother, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan. Speaking about the film, he told us that he called the film ‘simple and sweet.

“Unnchai is a wonderfully emotional film. Sooraj is a director I have a very special place in my heart for, I’ve worked with him. It’s 75 years of Rajshri Productions, which is a momentous accomplishment. It is just a simple, sweet, good-hearted film and I really, really hope that people go and see the film because it’s made with the greatest of intentions and it’s just such a wonderful film," he said.

Asked him about how the Bachchan family is feeling given that there are two big releases at home — Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2 and Uunchai, Abhishek confessed that the energy at home is ‘scattered’. “The energy at home is scattered. He currently shooting for KBC, I am here promoting, everybody’s busy, which is a good thing. I don’t think I would want it any other way. I wish them all the very best," he added.

Uunchai is the story of three friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp. A simple trek turns out to be a personal, emotional, and spiritual journey as they battle their physical limitations and discover the true meaning of freedom. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani in the lead. The film also marks Sooraj Barjatya’s return to the director’s seat after seven years.

Meanwhile, Abhishek’s Breathe: Into The Shadow season 2 was released earlier this week. Abhishek plays the role of Avinash, a man struggling with a personality disorder. The series received mixed reviews from critics.

