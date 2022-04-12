Abhishek Bachchan Says 'Baap, Baap Hota Hai' as Fan Claims Amitabh Bachchan Will Be Remembered as His Father

Abhishek Bachchan is receiving rave reviews for his latest film Dasvi from fans and critics alike. His megastar father Amitabh Bachchan, too, has been proudly complimenting his son for his performance. However, a fan of junior Bachchan was so impressed by his work that we said that Big B will be known for being Abhishek’s father in the future. The fan shared the poster and wrote, “After this movie, looking at @SrBachchan people will say, ‘See that man, he is @juniorbachchan’s father.’ What a movie! #Dasvi (clapping emojis) What a class acting! #Abhishek #YamiGautam #NimratKaur #maddock #netflix #AbhishekBachchan #AmitabhBachchan."

Advertisement

And as usual, Abhishek had a witty reply to his fan. Thanking him for his sweet words, he reminded him that he can never imagine surpassing Big B’s fame. The actor wrote, “Thank you for the compliment but…. Never! Baap, baap hota hai. Aur Rishte mein wo hamare (father will always be the father. And he is my father in relation)…. You know the rest."

This was a reference to Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic dialogue, “Rishtey mein to hum tumhare baap hote hai … naam hai Shahenshah," from the film Shahenshah.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has been very excited about Dasvi. Not only did he call his son his pride after the release, but he also complimented his co-actor Nimrat Kaur. Before the release, the veteran actor happily promoted his son’s film. Even Abhishek had called his father the official “Public Relations Officer" of Dasvi.

Advertisement

But a few Twitterati had questioned the veteran actor over relentlessly promoting the movie. Without replying to any specif user, the Jhund actor reacted to comments in his own style. Amitabh Bachchan took to his official Twitter account and confessed that he will continue to promote his son’s film.

Big B wrote on Twitter, “Ji haan huzoor, main karta hu: badhai, prachar, mangalachar. Kya kar loge (Yes sir, I do share: congratulations, promotions, invocations! What will you do)".

Dasvi starring Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam is streaming on Netflix.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.