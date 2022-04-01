Abhishek Bachchan Says He Chooses Films Keeping Daughter Aaradhya in Mind

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has revealed that his creative choices have changed over time, keeping his daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, in mind. When asked about how his daughter influences his choice of films, the actor told ETimes that child fashions a lot of your mindset. “I’ve always been somebody who gives a lot of importance to family," he said. Abhishek further added that his creative choices have indeed changed over time considering her daughter and family.

For the unversed, Abhishek will be seen next in Dasvi. The film will be available for streaming on OTT platforms, Netflix, and Jio Cinema, from April 7. The film features Abhisekh in the role of an uneducated politician named Gangaram, who decides to appear for Class 10 boards while being in jail. Dasvi is directed by Tushar Jalota. The film also has Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in key roles.

Talking about the character of Gangaram in Dasvi, Abhishek said that, the character of Gangaram is someone who’s very gregarious and is larger than life. He is also responsible, aggressive, and is used to getting what he wants. Abhishek added that Gangaram has a swagger about himself.

When asked about the film, Dasvi, Abhishek said that it is good, clean, family entertainment. The film is something that comes directly onto a streaming platform. Abhisekh went on to say that Gangaram is meant to be watched with your grandparents and grandkids,

“The film’s heart is in the right place," he added. On completing 22 years in the film industry, Abhishek said that he has a certain comfort level with his craft.

Talking about Dasvi’s release on OTT, Abhishek said that he really hoped that Dasvi would come out in the cinema. But he is very happy that the film’s digital release would mean that it is available at a click.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan recently lauded the trailer of Dasvi and declared Abhishek his uttradhikari.

