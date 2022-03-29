Abhishek Bachchan Seems Angry After Paparazzi Block His Way At Airport, Refuses To Pose. Watch

Abhishek Bachchan wasn’t in his best mood when he made his way to the airport. The actor, who will soon be seen in Dasvi, was spotted at the Mumbai airport heading to catch a flight. With a neon mask covering his face, Abhishek opted for a grey sweatshirt with a pair of beige pants for his journey. Paparazzi present outside the airport spotted the actor getting off his ride and making his way to the entrance.

Since Abhishek did not stop for a picture, a couple of paparazzi were seen entering the line leading up to the entrance in an attempt to get a picture. However, this seems to have upset Abhishek. The actor stopped and waited for his bodyguard to clear the path. When the paparazzi tried to reason, Abhishek got involved, asking them to move aside. When they requested him to pose for a picture, Abhishek paid no heed and proceeded towards the gate.

Abhishek has been busy with the promotions of Dasvi. The actor dropped the trailer earlier this month along with a note in which he spoke about being ‘borderline apologetic’ about his work. " I’ve always been very reticent to speak about my films, border-line apologetic about my work. People call it humility or lack of confidence in what I’ve made I want to change that. I want to be unapologetic about this film. We have worked tremendously hard and I believe deeply that we’ve made a good film. A film worth watching with your family and friends. I’ve always been told “let the work speak for itself". I’m sure Dasvi will but I too, want to manifest the positivity around this film," he said in the post.

Amitabh Bachchan had praised Abhishek and the trailer of Dasvi. The legendary actor said, “The Pride of a Father ..

in film after film he surprises all with the incredible portrayal of totally different characters .. its PHENOMENAL to be able to do that so successfully !!! (sic)." Dasvi stars Abhishek, Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in the lead. The film is set to release on Netflix.

