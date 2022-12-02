Abhishek Bachchan To Feature In Hindi Remake Of Tamil Film KD

Abhishek Bachchan has signed up for a comedy Tamil film. KD or Karuppudurai, directed by Madhumita Sundararaman, hit the silver screen on November 19. The movie got multiple accolades at film festivals and won the hearts of the public. KD will now be dubbed in Hindi, and it will feature Abhishek. As reported by India Today, the actor will essay the protagonist, KD.

While the team will travel to Bhopal to shoot in order to give the movie a rural feel, the Tamil version of the movie was shot in the interiors of Tamil Nadu. The release is anticipated for the summer of 2023. The shooting will begin in January 2023, and the pre-production work is currently underway.

The storyline of the film revolves around Karuppudurai, who leaves his home after learning that his family wants him killed. However, when he meets a young boy by the name of Kutty, his life takes a surprising turn. KD features Mu Ramaswamy and Naga Vishal in crucial roles. Others in supporting roles were Yog Jaypee, Badava Gopi, Ganesan Kaliamoorthy, Guna Babu, Bharath Nellaiyappan, and Vijaylakshmi. At the Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati and the UK Asian Film Festival in London, Madhumitha was named Best Director. At the New York Indian Film Festival and the Singapore South Asian International Film Festival, the movie received nominations for Best Actor, Best Child Actor, and Best Film.

On the work front, Abhishek is exploring unconventional roles and has recently begun to experiment more with personas. He currently has multiple Tamil remakes planned for him, including KD, and Otha Seruppu Size 7 by actor-director-writer Parthiban.

