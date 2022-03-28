Abhishek Bachchan to Hold a Special Screening of Dasvi for Agra Jail Inmates | Exclusive

Abhishek Bachchan is back again with his upcoming film Dasvi. The trailer of the film, which released last week, has been receiving a positive response on social media. The actor plays the role of a jailed politician Ganga Ram Chaudhary who is convicted in a corruption case. It is only in jail that he finds a new purpose to complete his education.

Bachchan shot at the Agra Central Jail with real convicts who are also a part of the film. News18.com has now learnt that the makers of the film are planning to have a special screening for the jail inmates in this week.

Confirming the news, the Bob Biswas actor says, “I’m looking forward to the opportunity of showing them the film. We’re going to Agra to actually have a special screening for the inmates because we promised them that have worked on the film that we will come back and show you the film. So I’m very excited for them to see it."

Talking about the initiative, director Tushar Jalota says, “While shooting in Agra, Abhishek had promised to hold a special screening of Dasvi for all the inmates in the jail. He is truly a man of his word and we are excited about showing our labour of love to them."

Bachchan says the real jail is completely different from what we see in films. “We are so used to seeing in our films about how these criminals are these demonic people. They were very normal people. So it was partly surreal, firstly, just to see a Central Jail from the inside. It’s not what we think it is. That was the first eye opener. And a lot of the inmates in the barracks that we were shooting in, actually worked as background artists and junior artists. And it was almost weird, because all these were convicted criminals and we were with them the whole day, had lunch and dinner with them. They pass off any normal Joe on the road. So that was that was something new for me and the best part was that they were very respectful, very disciplined and very sweet."

The film, which will stream on Netflix and Jio Cinema, is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films in association with Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav’s Bake My Cake Films.

