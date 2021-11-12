Abhishek Bachchan's 10-year-old Prediction About Tiku Weds Sheru Actress Avneet Kaur That Came True

Actor and dancer Avneet Kaur is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Tiku weds Sheru. The 20-year-old, who first appeared on television in 2009 with Zee TV's dance show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, has certainly come a long way.

Celebrating her upcoming debut, Avneet posted a video on Instagram that showed how she has defied all odds to land her first Bollywood role. The video, shared earlier this week, featured how at one point a user commented on social media that she is not a film star but a television actor. Avneet had worked in several television shows like Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Hamari Sister Didi. She also played Princess Yasmine in SAB TV's Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Read: Bunty Aur Babli 2 Debutante Sharvari Credits Her Parents for Encouraging Her to Become an Artiste

Advertisement

Her first stint in Bollywood came in 2014 with Pradeep Sarkar's Mardaani. However, with her upcoming film Tiku weds Sheru, Avneet will be playing the lead role opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie is produced by Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films and will release digitally.

The video shared by Avneet also featured footage of actor Abhishek Bachchan, who was impressed with her performance at the dance reality show. Abhishek had told Avneet at the time, "Two more years, you come into the film industry you can do many movies."

The footage also showed filmmaker and choreographer Farrah Khan, who was one of the judges in the show, agreeing with Abhishek.

Read: Ranbir Kapoor Not First Choice for Rockstar, Was Thinking of Other Actors, Says Imtiaz Ali

The video then featured screengrabs of news headlines that announced Avneet’s upcoming Bollywood movie. The caption of the video read, “Ae dil ek din ka yeh kissa nahi (dear heart, this is not a story of one day). 2010 to 2021. Tiku weds Sheru”

Tiku weds Sheru also marks actor Kangana Ranaut’s debut as a producer. The Padma Shri recipient announced the news earlier this week and shared the poster of the movie on Instagram. Kangana also accompanied the poster with a caption that read, “Receiving Padma Shri honour on the same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me. Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd. Tiku Weds Sheru. Here’s a piece of my heart. Hope you all like it. Filming begins. See you soon in theatres first (sic)."

Advertisement

Are you excited for this upcoming movie?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.