Abhishek Banerjee Looks Rowdy and Dangerous In His First Look From Apurva

Abhishek Banerjee will be seen in yet another negative role - that of a serial killer in upcoming film Apurva, also starring Tara Sutaria.

Last Updated: November 08, 2022, 20:34 IST

Abhishek Banerjee teased a bit of his look from the upcoming thriller Apurva.
Abhishek Banerjee, who is currently in Jaisalmer along with Tara Sutaria, Dhairya Karwa, and Rajpal Yadav, has started shooting for Apurva. After giving a noteworthy performance in Paatal Lok, the actor will again be seen in playing a negative character but in a bigger space in the film Apurva. Currently, the actor is basking in the success of Bhediya’s trailer which was well received by the audience. The actor shined throughout the trailer and became one of the most talked about elements from the film.

The actor took to his Instagram handle where he shared a picture of himself posing with a gun and clapping board. Banerjee’s first look can be perceived as rowdy, uproarious and villainous. In the caption, Abhishek wrote, “Knock knock ✊ incoming danger ⛔️☠️"

This will be the third time the actor will be seen playing a negative character of a serial killer after Compounder in Mirzapur and Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal lok, which instantly became his second name. In the Nikhil Nagesh Bhat directorial, ‘Apurva’, Abhishek will be seen sharing screen with Tara Sutaria, Dhairya Karwa and Rajpal Yadav. Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in Bhediya, Rana Naidu, Dream Girl 2 and was recently seen as a lead in Nazar Andaaz.

Apurva will depict the story of a woman, “who survives a dangerous night, using her wits and strength in this high-stakes game of life and death." Earlier, while speaking about the thriller film, Tara Sutaria, is essaying the female lead had, told PTI, “As a young woman it makes me proud to be able to play Apurva. This is a story of a girl whose grit and inner strength is remarkable, and I’m thrilled to begin my journey in portraying a young woman whose intelligence, wit and courage are the reasons she survives against all odds."

Announced in July, Apurva is produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani.

first published: November 08, 2022, 20:34 IST
last updated: November 08, 2022, 20:34 IST

