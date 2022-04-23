Abhishek Banerjee's Short Film Vakeel Babu Makes its Way to New York Indian Film Festival 2022

Abhishek Banerjee has always seen exploring unique characters in his films. Be it the audience or the filmmakers, the actor and casting director has won the hearts of many with his talents. Recently the actor took to his social media to share the joy of his short film Vakeel Babu getting selected for the New York Indian Film Festival 2022. He has played the role of a lawyer in it.

The actor described the narrative of the film in the caption while describing the joy of traveling to the New York Indian film festival for the USA premiere. “Happy to share that our Film is travelling places. Presenting our latest film - Vakeel Babu! We’re so excited to share the poster for our recent short film, #VakeelBabu," he posted.

The film is directed by Sumit Purohit and stars Abhishek Banerjee, Bhamini Oza Gandhi and Lovleen Mishra. The film traces the journey of Shiraz Hassan (played by Banerjee) as he rediscovers his purpose in the judicial system after being distracted with chasing success through his digital video channel.

Emerging from in-depth, on-ground research on the legal challenges for victims of gender-based violence (GBV), Vakeel Babu aims to drive conversation on the essential role lawyers play in the lives of clients seeking justice against gender-based violence, specifically domestic violence.

“Also, absolutely thrilled to share that we are travelling to the prestigious stage of @nyindianfilmfest for our USA premiere. #VakeelBabu is a film is close to our hearts, and we’re proud to see it go places. Here’s to championing more stories at Civic Studios with partners like @traintripper Train Tripper Films that empower us to build a better world!," Abhishek added.

Abhishek’s ‘Vakeel Babu’ is directed by Sumit Purohit who has also directed Scam 1992. Besides ‘Nazarandaaz’ and 7 new projects, Abhishek also has an interesting lineup of different genre films including ‘Bhediya’, ‘Aankh Micholi’ and Telugu thriller ‘Runway’.

