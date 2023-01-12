Abhishek Nigam Replaces Sheezan In Ali Baba, No Final Decision On Tunisha's Replacement Yet: Report

Ever since Ali Baba actor Sheezan Khan has been arrested in connection to his co-star Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, the reports of Khan being replaced by Abhishek Nigam in the show have been making headlines. However, looks like we finally have confirmation. If a recent report by E-times is to be believed, Abhishek has been finalised as Sheezan Khan’s replacement and he is likely to begin shooting very soon. However, the entertainment portal also claimed that no final decision regarding Tunisha Sharma’s character has been made as of now. Therefore, it remains unclear if Sharma’s character will be brought back or not.

“Yes, Abhishek is on board and he will shoot the promo soon. The story currently revolves around a masked man and it will be revealed that he is none other than Abhishek. A call on Tunisha’s character remains to be taken. Her character may or may not be brought back. The creative team is weighing all options," a source close to the show claimed.

“It will be shown that Ali was gravely injured and was healed and got a new face through ancient cosmetic surgery," the source added.

Interestingly, this comes a day after Abhishek Nigam was also asked about joining Ali Baba when he said, “I have not started shooting. These are all rumours and I don’t want to comment on this because I don’t more rumours to come out. As of now its just a rumour. And yes, there is good project happening in future."

For the unversed, Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the makeup room of her show, Ali Baba on December 24, 2022. A day after Tunisha’s death, her mother accused her co-star and former boyfriend Sheezan Khan of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. While Sheezan was then arrested, he is currently in judicial custody.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

