About Time To Enola Homes, Some Feel-Good Movies On Netflix To Binge This New Year’s Eve

With New Year just around the corner, people have already arranged plans to welcome 2023 with frenzied excitement and vigour. While some have booked tickets to attend their favourite concerts, others have embarked on a trip to some exotic destination. But for those who wish to stay in bed and celebrate New Year, cosying up inside their blankets, what’s a better option than to splurge on a binge-watching spree? If you are planning to ring in 2023 this way, then take note of these five inspirational and feel-good films on Netflix to binge on.

The Pursuit of Happiness:

There is no reason to doubt a film when there’s Will Smith in it. Perhaps one of Will’s best movies to date, The Pursuit of Happiness takes you on the real-life journey of Chris Gardener, who rises from rags to riches. Starring Will Smith and his son Jaden Smith, the biographical drama is packed with plenty of raw emotions, from heartbreak, helplessness, anger, and joy to success, the silver lining being nothing but hope.

About Time

This feel-good romantic comedy shows the inevitability of time. Who knew time travel could be so romantic? Starring Domhnall Gleeson and the beautiful Rachael McAdams, this Richard Curtis directorial introduces us to Tim, an unlucky guy in love, who after discovering that he can time travel, strives to get the girl of his dreams. About Time is a stark reminder that time is powerful, and the best he can do is just let things happen to him in their due course.

The Shawshank Redemption

Another mind-blowing film that deserves a special mention in the list is the Frank Darabont film Shawshank Redemption. Hope can help you overcome any odds in life, this is the crux of the film which shows an innocent man, Andy Dufresne, getting sentenced to prison for a crime he did not commit. There he befriends another fellow prisoner Ellis, aka the talented Morgan Freeman. The crime drama is bound to restore your dwindling faith in life.

The Fundamentals of Caring

This 2016 film is a feel-good tale of love, loss and friendship. Trevor is a disabled teen, who hates sympathy and behaves rudely with everyone. Ben is a retired writer, who is forced to become a caregiver to Trevor. The two initially start on a rocky note with Trevor not missing a chance to annoy Ben, who loses patience and throws hurtful words at the teen. But an impromptu road trip makes them realise the importance of hope and affection in life.

Enola Holmes

If you are up for some adventure with a blend of mystery and a dash of feminism, then Enola Holmes might be just the perfect watch for you. Millie Bobby Brown has bowled us over with her exemplary acting chops in this mystery-crime flick. The fact that Henry Cavill is in the film makes it even more interesting. From breaking societal barriers of gender discrimination to breaking the rules of how a woman should behave, Enola Holmes is the perfect New Year watch.

