Absence of Known Faces and Poor Story Make Telugu Film Am Aha One Time Watch

Filmmaker Shyam Mandala had last helmed the direction of thriller film True which was a box office failure. This time, he is back with yet another thriller film Am Aha. The crime thriller was released in the theatres on September 16 and it is getting mixed reviews.

The story of the movie revolves around the life of three engineering students Kalyan, Ballu and Arvind. They have completed their engineering courses and are not employed yet. Still, they spend their time doing pranks and having fun until their names crop up in a murder case. The victim is Gaurav, son of a local notorious don GR. Police Inspector Phanindra demands Rs 20 lakh from them in return of dropping their names from this case. Kalyan, Ballu and Arvind abduct a girl named Kavya and ask her parents to pay a ransom of Rs 20 lakh. The effort of the three friends to come out clean of the murder charges forms the crux of the story.

A gripping story and screenplay are two essential requirements for a successful crime thriller. Shyam has also partly succeeded in weaving an intriguing screenplay and storyline. Am Aha has ample amount of twists to be called as an edge of the seat thriller. However, the director failed to grab the attention of the audiences due to poor writing and the absence of prominent faces. The lack of promotion of the movie has also marred its chances at the box office.

However, the lead actors and actresses have escalated the thrill quotient of this film with their class apart performances. Actors Rajeshwari Nair, Rama Raju and Subhodayam Subba Rao impressed the audience with their convincing performances. Kavya is another brilliant actor but couldn’t do much due to less screen time. Sudhakar Reddy, Raja and Ishwar left audiences impressed with their acting.

Rating: 2.5 stars out of 5.

