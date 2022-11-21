Home » News » Movies » Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Ranveer Singh Officially Friends With Usain Bolt, Meets F1 Legend Felipe Massa

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Ranveer Singh Officially Friends With Usain Bolt, Meets F1 Legend Felipe Massa

Ranveer Singh had the time of his life at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The actor met several stars, including Felipe Massa, Christian Horner, Ben Strokes, and Akon.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 21, 2022, 09:05 IST

Abu Dhabi

Ranveer Singh meets Usain Bolt, F1 legend Felipe Massa at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Ranveer Singh meets Usain Bolt, F1 legend Felipe Massa at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: We are jealous of Ranveer Singh! The Bollywood actor attended the Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi and met some of the biggest stars from the sports world at the Formula One motor racing event. The Cirkus star took to his Instagram Stories and revealed that he met Jamaican runner Usain Bolt, Manchester City Football manager Pep Guardiola, England Cricketer Ben Stokes, and former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle, among many others. The actor also celebrated Max Verstappen’s win. Charles Leclerc came in second place.

He began his ‘photo dump’ by sharing a picture with Usain, in which he was seen posing with the legendary athlete. He shared the picture with the caption, “Fastest Man on Earth, the undisputed." The picture was followed by a picture with Italian footballer Francesco Totti, calling him the ‘Emperor of Rome.’ He went on to share with ‘the Genius’, Manchester City Football manager Pep Guardiola, and ‘the new world champion’ aka ‘Mr. Incredible’ aka England cricketer Ben Strokes.

Advertisement

Ranveer also shared a picture with Russian mixed martial artist Islam Makhachev, Shaq Daddy, ‘Universe boss’ Chris Gayle, Spanish football player Sergio Ramos, and footballer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He also met Will I Am, Paris Hilton, Brazilian motorsports racing driver Felipe Massa, Principal of Red Bull Racing — Christian Horner, and Akon, with whom he sang and grooved to Chammak Challo.

Ranveer Singh attended F1 racing championship Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi and met several stars.

RELATED NEWS

Ranveer Singh attended F1 racing championship Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi and met several stars.

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh attended F1 racing championship Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi and met several stars.

Ranveer Singh attended F1 racing championship Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi and met several stars.

On Sunday evening, a video of Ranveer Singh’s hilarious interaction with Martin Brundle during the Formula 1 race in Abu Dhabi went viral. In the video, the former racing driver and commentator admitted that he ‘momentarily’ forgot who Ranveer is while interviewing him. He asked Ranveer to introduce himself to which he answered, “I’m a Bollywood actor and I hail from Mumbai, India. I am an entertainer."

Brundle further asked him how he feels to be present at the venue, to which an energetic Ranveer states, “On top of the world! I can feel the exhilaration and adrenaline." Ranveer was seen dressed in a funky yellow shirt with stripes which he styled with sunglasses. Brundle also complimented his outfit.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 21, 2022, 09:05 IST
last updated: November 21, 2022, 09:05 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+17PHOTOS

Ranveer Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill Among Celebrities At Awards Night In Dubai

+14PHOTOS

Disha Patani, Vicky Kaushal, Krishna Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Dia Mirza, Nora Fatehi Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About