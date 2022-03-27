Academy Awards 2022: From Piece of Land in Scotland to Manuka Honey, All That’s Inside Oscars Gift Bag

The 94th edition of the Academy Awards is all set to be held on March 27. Due to COVID-19, the charm of the award ceremony was lost somewhere in the last two years. However, this year stars are again getting ready to walk on the red carpet. While only a few will emerge as the winners, nominees won’t be leaving empty-handed. This year, 25 actors and directors nominated by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for its most-desired awards will take home a luxury gift bag curated by marketing company Distinctive Assets, reports Forbes.

On their official Instagram handle, the celebrity gifting experts have unveiled what’s inside their 140,000 dollar luxurious bag. They are calling it an “Everyone Wins gift bag."

The bag contains items, services and experiences as expensive as 50,000 dollars and as cheap as nine dollars. According to the news portal, celebrities will have to choose a few services or experiences from the most expensive things in the bag. They can keep other items with them. Although the bag is lavish, it justifies this year’s Oscar theme ‘ wellness, eco-friendliness and diversity’. In a conversation with Forbes, the founder of Distinctive Assets, Lash Fary, revealed their idea of preparing this over-the-top gift bag. He said, “I feel like, despite all of the bad news in the world, it’s an important form of self-preservation and self-care to also carve out a little time for the fun, fabulous and frivolous, and [the gift bag] certainly falls in that category."

All said and done, now let’s dig inside the world of the most-wanted goodie bag and see what some of the items it contains.

A plot of land in Scotland from Highland Titles with a chance to win Laird, Lord or Lady of Glencoe<

Three-night stay at Turin Castle Scotland worth 50,000 dollars

Services by Maison Construction worth 25,000 dollars

Four-night stay for two at the Golden Door luxury resort

3D Wellness Retreat

Arms liposuction treatment from ArtLipo

Cosmetic Services from Dr Konstantin Vasyukevich

Healing services from Kayote Joseph

'SeaWorld Blows' inflatable Orca from PETA

One year free-of-cost supply of Oxygenetix's foundation

A personalised session with self-love coach Nicola Fernandes

Best selling items from HempHera Kosmetikos

Ariti extra virgin olive oil infused with edible gold flakes

Manuka honey

Posh Pretzels

S Pellegrino Natural Sparkling Mineral Water

Tolani Al Passo 2018 Chianti Classico

Pack of nuts

Unisex perfume from Piper & Perro

Detangling brush from Tangle Teezer

Healthy meal delivery from NutriFit

Serucell cellular protein anti-ageing serum

