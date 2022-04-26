Acharya Advance Bookings Open in Telugu States; Tickets Prices To Be Hiked

Acharya is a much-anticipated social drama starring Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, and Sonu Sood. This Koratala Siva’s directorial film will be released on April 29, 2022. Acharya’s makers have recently been preoccupied with promotional efforts. Now, according to the most recent reports, advance bookings began on March 25 after cinema hall officials have received hiking authorization from both Telugu states. This movie’s tickets are selling like hotcakes, as they typically do with A-lister performers in Telugu.

According to reports, about half of the total shows in Hyderabad have already sold out. However, the amount of advance bookings in the worldwide market is quite average.

According to reports, the Telangana government recently gave Acharya special authority to raise ticket rates for a week. In addition, the government has granted distributors permission to screen five shows each day for one week in Nizam. A government order has also been issued in this respect.

Acharya tickets would cost Rs 210 and Rs 354 for single screens and multiplexes, respectively. Jeevi, an industry tracker, verified the same in a tweet: Acharya film in Nizam receives a price increase of Rs 50 and Rs 30 for multiplexes and single screens, respectively. Permission for a fifth show is also been granted.

There have also been speculations that Kajal Aggarwal’s involvement in the film may be scrapped. When the film Acharya was first announced, Kajal was cast as the female lead alongside Chiranjeevi. She was even featured in the Lahe Lahe song’s lyrical video. However, director Koratala Siva has confirmed that the role was dropped from the film since it didn’t live up to her stature.

Koratala Siva’s highly awaited is based on the narrative of two former Naxalites and focuses on a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social activist who is fighting the Endowments Department over the theft of temple finances and donations. Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company are backing the big-budget film.

