Acharya And RRR To Have Their OTT Release On The Same Day, But There's A Catch

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s collaboration in Acharya under the direction of Koratala Siva was one of the much-anticipated collabs of all time. However, in an unexpected twist, the film tanked at the box office. Many were taken aback by the film’s box office results. SS Rajamouli’s RRR, on the other hand, became a huge success.

Now, for a change, the Chiranjeevi-starrer appears to have a stronger potential than the Rajamouli film. Take a look at what’s on the plate for their OTT rollout.

On May 20, both films will be available on two distinct OTT platforms. Acharya will be available for free on Amazon Prime Video. If you have Prime, you will get automatic access to the Koratala Siva directorial.

However, this is not the case with ‘RRR.’ The Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer is not available for free on ZEE5. To view it, you’ll need to spend around Rs 200 (or less if you’re a new ZEE5 subscriber). ‘RRR’ is available as Transactional Video on Demand or T-VOD content. ZEE5 has chosen the Video-on-Demand or pay-per-view approach to maximise its earnings from RRR.

According to netizens’ responses, it appears that many would wait for the day when RRR will be made accessible to normal users at no extra cost. That might occur a month after May 20.

In comparison, Acharya appears to be gaining traction. Another issue is that no OTT platform would be likely to experiment with a VOD format with a box office dud like Acharya.

Both film producers waited almost a year for their films not to clash in theatres since both feature the same male lead. It appears that digital confrontation is inescapable.

