Acharya First Review: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Dubbed As Deadly Duo; Film 'Sure Shot Blockbuster'

Telugu movie Acharya is one of the most anticipated movies this summer. The film features Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi together and promises a visual splendor at the cinemas. While the trailer has already left fans excited, the first review shared by Umair Sandhu, a member of the overseas Censor Board, is bound to amplify the hype for the movie.

Sandhu shared his review of the film on his Instagram Story, giving it a four-star rating. “On the whole, Archarya has Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi + entertainment in large doses. The film has the masala to work big time with the masses. This one will rewrite the rules of the game and the festive occasion (Eid) will aid its potential. Sure shot blockbuster! Ram Charan stole the show all the way. The deadly duo of father & son. Fans will go gaga over this paisa vasool saga," he said.

Advertisement

The trailer of the movie was released earlier this month, showing glimpses of the plot. Ram and Chiranjeevi play comrades, seemingly a part of a Naxalite movement. Besides Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, the movie also stars Sonu Sood and Pooja Hegde.

Acharya marks Ram Charan’s first film since the blockbuster film RRR. The actor shared the screen with Jr NTR in the SS Rajamouli directorial. Released in March, RRR broke records at the box office. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film has so far collected Rs 261.83 cr in India alone. RRR was the first movie to have surpassed Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office this year.

Following the success of RRR, Ram hosted the Langar Seva as a token of gratitude for the grand success of the film. His wife Upasana Kamineni took to Instagram and revealed that they hosted the langar at the gurdwara and she also participated in performing the seva. Upasana went on behalf of Ram Charan for the seva.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.