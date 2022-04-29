Acharya Movie Review: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Movie Disappoints Fans of Megastar With Boring Treatment

Acharya presents a combination of megastar Chiranjeevi and successful director Koratala Shiva, with Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde playing key roles. The story shows Acharya (Chiranjeevi) arriving at Dharmasthala to go to the kingdom of iniquity. The famous Dharmasthali is already in the hands of Basava (Sonu Sood). How did Acharya stop the anarchy perpetrated by Basava and his men? What is the relationship of Dharmasthala to the original Acharya? Nilambari (Pooja Hegde) is waiting for whom in Dharmasthali? What happened to Siddha (Ram Charan), the guardian of Darmastali, and his bond with Acharya, and how did Acharya finally establish Dharma in Dharmasthali, is the rest of the story.

Plus points:

The main plus point of this film is that it is a huge film with big expectations, with excellent emotions, visuals, and a huge cast. Megastar Chiranjeevi has done a great job in this film with his mature acting. He was the highlight of the movie with remarkable acting in some particularly critical emotional scenes. Another attraction of the film is the appearance of another key character, Ram Charan.

Chiru-Charan appearing in the same frame is the biggest treat for fans. The shades in Ram Charan’s character are very good. Pooja Hegde, who played the female lead opposite Ram Charan, was impressive with her screen presence as well as her acting. The chemistry between them is also good.

In the film, Nazir, Ajay, and Tanikella Bharani did full justice to their roles. The rest of the cast who appeared in other roles were also impressive with their performance. Similarly, the visuals and climax of Mahesh Babu’s voice-over, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi appearing as Naxalites are a special attraction of the film.

Minus points:

This mega emotional and action entertainer is impressive in terms of visuals, but not in line with the level of the film in terms of narrative. Also the stretched scenes, boring treatment, and the main sequences that are not as interesting stand out as minus points.

Although Koratala Siva directed the film with interesting visuals, he ran the film very slowly in some places with soggy scenes. In the second half, some scenes seem routine without generating any interest. There are scenes which reflect the filmmaking style of the ’90s. The film would have been more satisfying if it established a connect with the general audience as well as megastar’s fans, but that is not the case.

Technical Department:

The cinematography is awesome. Action scenes in the film as well as the rest of the scenes are beautifully shot, in line with the storyline. Mani Sharma’s music is a big plus for the film. Editing could have been better if the sloppy scenes were trimmed. The producers did not compromise on production value.

This action entertainer that came generated a lot of expectation could not live up to the hype. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s acting, the scenes where they were together, the stars’ screen presence are quite impressive. However, the sloppy play with the routine scenes, the boring treatment and the weak sequences are the minus points for this movie.

