Acharya: Ram Charan Shares BTS Pic With Chiranjeevi, Fans Say 'Two Legends In One Frame'

After leaving us speechless with his powerful performance in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, south star Ram Charan is all set to woo us with his upcoming film Acharya, which stars his father Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Even before its release, the film is creating a buzz on the internet, and for all the right reasons. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will be seen onscreen together for the first time in Acharya; earlier, the senior star made a cameo appearance in Ram Charan’s 2009 film Magadheera.

Ram Charan, on Wednesday, took to his Instagram account to drop a BTS picture from the sets of Acharya that feature him and his father viewing a shot on the camera.

The picture is truly iconic, wherein Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan can be seen observing the output of a shot displayed on the monitor. The father-son duo can be seen sporting their characters’ outfits. Needless to say, fans couldn’t hold their excitement after witnessing both the actors in action together. Not only this, but several fans took to the comments section to shower their love on them. One user wrote, “Best jodi of son & father". A third user commented, “Two legends in one frame."

Apart from Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, the Koratala Siva directorial features Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sonu Sood in prominent roles. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on April 29. Talking about the craze revolving around the release of the film, a recent report informs that the advance booking for the movie began on March 25. The ticket prices have also been hiked by Rs 50 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The first review of the movie was also shared earlier this week. Umair Sandhu, a member of the overseas Censor Board, praised the movie. Sharing his review of the film on his Instagram Story, Umair said, “On the whole, Archarya has Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi + entertainment in large doses. The film has the masala to work big time with the masses. This one will rewrite the rules of the game and the festive occasion (Eid) will aid its potential. Sure shot blockbuster! Ram Charan stole the show all the way. The deadly duo of father & son. Fans will go gaga over this paisa vasool saga."

