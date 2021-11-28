Acharya Teaser: Ram Charan Gets Into Action Mode in the Wild

The makers of upcoming film Acharya released a trailer of Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s upcoming role as Siddha. The makers called it Siddha’s Saga where they give a glimpse of Ram Charan in a never seen before traditional character in a village. He is seen in maroon kurti, traditional yellow-red scraf and a rudraksh chain.

Looking sharp is Ram Charan with a stubble and a moustache and kumkum on his forehead. One cannot miss the transition from his soft, congenial characteristics to his aggressive, fight for justice character. The trailer shows Ram Charan wrestling and using all his strength flip a man.

Advertisement

Acharya is the first movie where Mega Star Chiranjeevi and Mega Power Star Ram Charan will be seen together as in full fledged roles. The trailers show that the movie is going to have layers of characters and and richness in content. The film is tipped to be a commercial drama with a streak of a revolutionary theme.

The movie directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Niranjan Reddy of Matinee Entertainments and Konidela Production Company. Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hedge are playing the love interests of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan respectively. It is reported that the movie Acharya has locked its OTT streaming partner. Amazon Prime Video has bagged the post-theatrical digital streaming rights of the Koratala Siva directorial. The makers are eyeing to release of the movie on OTT after a couple of weeks of its theatrical release.

Let alone mega fans, a lot movie goers are intrigued to see the most powerful and talented father-son duo on screen together in major roles on February 4.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.